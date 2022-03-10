Call for path repairs at Kildare estate

Sallins Road, Naas.
Footpaths at a Naas residential area need to be repaired.
Cllr Fintan Brett has asked Kildare County Council to examine “the state of the footpaths” at Woodside Park, off Sallins Road.
According to the Council, this area will be considered as part of the footpath improvement works to be delivered in the district - subject to resources.
Emer Fogarty (2019 Kildare Rose) with Katie Cody, Nira O'Gorman, Kerri Nolan, Jenny Boyd, Ellen Barrett, Brona Dunne, Anna Murphy, Alison Tynan and Sophie Courtney Cross.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.