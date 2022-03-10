Search

10 Mar 2022

Call for path repairs at Kildare estate

Safety

Traffic filter light needed at busy Naas junction

Sallins Road, Naas.

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

10 Mar 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Footpaths at a Naas residential area need to be repaired.

Cllr Fintan Brett has asked Kildare County Council to examine “the state of the footpaths” at Woodside Park, off Sallins Road.

Read more Kildare news

According to the Council, this area will be considered as part of the footpath improvement works to be delivered in the district - subject to resources.

