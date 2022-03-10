Search

10 Mar 2022

Kildare residents asked to donate clothing and goods to Ukrainian refugees

Help the refugees who have left Ukraine

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

10 Mar 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

A collection of unwanted clothing or household goods will take place in Naas to help Ukrainian refugees in Moldova, which has a long border with Ukraine. 

Moldova now has hundreds of thousands of refugees, fleeing war and violence. 

Please bring any unwanted clothing, shoes, blankets (No duvets) sheets and towels, curtains, new unopened sanitary products, bandages and plasters, toiletries and deodorants. Please also donate nappies or incontinence pads and financial donations to fund medical needs are also welcomed.

It takes place on Saturday April 2 at Ashgrove Park, Naas, between 10am and 1pm (please don't leave items at any other time). 

These goods will go directly to the refugees and victims of the war in Ukraine. 

The items will be transported to Chisinau, the capital of Moldova one week later.

For information contact Orla O’Connell (086-8070809).

