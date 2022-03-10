Kildare residents asked to donate clothing and goods to Ukrainian refugees

Help the refugees who have left Ukraine
A collection of unwanted clothing or household goods will take place in Naas to help Ukrainian refugees in Moldova, which has a long border with Ukraine.
Moldova now has hundreds of thousands of refugees, fleeing war and violence.
Please bring any unwanted clothing, shoes, blankets (No duvets) sheets and towels, curtains, new unopened sanitary products, bandages and plasters, toiletries and deodorants. Please also donate nappies or incontinence pads and financial donations to fund medical needs are also welcomed.
It takes place on Saturday April 2 at Ashgrove Park, Naas, between 10am and 1pm (please don't leave items at any other time).
These goods will go directly to the refugees and victims of the war in Ukraine.
The items will be transported to Chisinau, the capital of Moldova one week later.
For information contact Orla O’Connell (086-8070809).
Emer Fogarty (2019 Kildare Rose) with Katie Cody, Nira O'Gorman, Kerri Nolan, Jenny Boyd, Ellen Barrett, Brona Dunne, Anna Murphy, Alison Tynan and Sophie Courtney Cross.
Timmy Conway with his brother-in-law Anthony McAllister and brother Donie Conway who will recite a well known poem about Punchestown written by Timmy at the Naas MS show in the Moat Theatre this week
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.