Access to a Kildare church is to be made safer

Ballycane, Naas
Kildare County Council is to make access to a church safer.
Naas councillor Anne Breen made a request for the council to lay down luminous yellow warning lines on the footpaths straddling the road entrance to the Church of the Irish Martyrs in Ballycane, Naas.
Cllr Breen said this should be done for the safety of elderly visually impaired pedestrians.
Having assessed the crossing, KCC is to provide tactile paving - textured ground surface indicators.
Emer Fogarty (2019 Kildare Rose) with Katie Cody, Nira O'Gorman, Kerri Nolan, Jenny Boyd, Ellen Barrett, Brona Dunne, Anna Murphy, Alison Tynan and Sophie Courtney Cross.
Timmy Conway with his brother-in-law Anthony McAllister and brother Donie Conway who will recite a well known poem about Punchestown written by Timmy at the Naas MS show in the Moat Theatre this week
