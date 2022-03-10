Search

10 Mar 2022

Signs and sandwich boards should be removed from outside shops in a Kildare town

Hazard claim

Main Street, Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

10 Mar 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

The presence of temporary signs outside Naas business premises has come under fire.

Cllr Seamie Moore, who is also the Naas Mayor, wants an investigation into why an agreement with traders in the town has not been fulfilled.

He says the agreement would facilitate the removal of “sandwich boards, billboards and other loose ground level signage from street pavements and shop doorways.”

In motion to be heard at a Naas Municipal District meeting  next month, the councillor describes these as hazards.

He believes they should be replaced with modern street poles “using colour backgrounds” that identify public service buildings, social and hospitality amenities and historical and heritage areas in Naas.

