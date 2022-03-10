Signs and sandwich boards should be removed from outside shops in a Kildare town

Main Street, Naas
The presence of temporary signs outside Naas business premises has come under fire.
Cllr Seamie Moore, who is also the Naas Mayor, wants an investigation into why an agreement with traders in the town has not been fulfilled.
He says the agreement would facilitate the removal of “sandwich boards, billboards and other loose ground level signage from street pavements and shop doorways.”
In motion to be heard at a Naas Municipal District meeting next month, the councillor describes these as hazards.
He believes they should be replaced with modern street poles “using colour backgrounds” that identify public service buildings, social and hospitality amenities and historical and heritage areas in Naas.
Emer Fogarty (2019 Kildare Rose) with Katie Cody, Nira O'Gorman, Kerri Nolan, Jenny Boyd, Ellen Barrett, Brona Dunne, Anna Murphy, Alison Tynan and Sophie Courtney Cross.
Timmy Conway with his brother-in-law Anthony McAllister and brother Donie Conway who will recite a well known poem about Punchestown written by Timmy at the Naas MS show in the Moat Theatre this week
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.