Search

08 Mar 2022

Kildare castle could become a tourist attraction

Built with the intention of being a royal palace

Kildare castle could become a tourist attraction

Jigginstown Castle

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

08 Mar 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

The historic Jigginstown Castle on the outskirts of Naas could become a tourist attraction - if it is secured and preserved.

Naas Mayor Seamie Moore wants the castle at Newbridge Road to be prioritised as a building of architectural and historic value.

He said that up to now only small sums of money had been spent on the project and this was done “on a piecemeal basis.”

Cllr Colm Kenny commented that the scaffolding, a feature of the structure for many years, is so long there that it has some historical significance.

Read more Kildare news

No timeline is available for the possible opening of the historic Jigginstown Castle, outside Naas, to the public.

The Office of Public Works is engaged in a long term project to “stabilise and consolidate the physical fabric of the building and to preserve as much of the building fabric as is physically possible.”

Completed in 1637 at a cost of six thousand pounds, the castle was the brainchild of then Lord Deputy of Ireland Thomas Wentworth, who was executed in London in 1641.

It was built with the intention of becoming a royal palace prior to Wentworth being charged with treason.

Jigginstown Castle was never actually lived in and fell into decay. The castle is almost 100 metres long and has a series of cellars. The building has a first floor and two corridors.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media