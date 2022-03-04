Sallins community lands question and answer session

Sallins
Kildare County Council will hold a ‘drop in’ session on the Part 8 proposed development for Sallins amenity land on Saturday 5 March from 9am – 1pm in Sallins community hall.
The provision of amenity lands is just one of a number of long awaited projects in the greater Naas area.
Members of the public are invited to attend the event with any questions or queries in relation to the masterplan.
Read more Kildare news
In plans for the proposed development, the site is divided into two parcels of land by the Sallins link road, 2.2 ha (5 acres) are located to the north and 14.6 ha (37 acres) to the south.
The southern lands will consist of a main entrance from the Sallins link road and car parking, secondary pedestrian and cycle entrances from the canal towpath, creation of a path network within the site, 2 natural grass GAA pitches, 2 natural grass soccer pitches, an all-weather pitch, playground, tennis and basketball courts, teen play area, wetland area with associated boardwalk and bird watching tower, community and sports hall building, Restoration of the old stone farm buildings.
The northern portion of land will consist of an entrance off the link road with associated overflow car parking area, a path network, enhancement of the existing attenuation area, enlargement of the existing wetland area, platform area with access for canoes to the River Liffey.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.