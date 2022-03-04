Bike rental scheme is proposed for Naas, Kildare

Cllr Colm Kenny
A bike rental scheme should be launched in Naas.
Green Party politician Colm Kenny is asking Kildare County Council to consider the proposal.
He wants KCC to invite tenders for the provision of a local bike rental scheme in the Naas area.
He said this would be similar to the scheme operating in Dublin “and modelled on similar schemes operating successfully in cities and towns across Europe.”
