Woman confused cashier at Kildare store and made off with €200

A woman confused a cashier and left a supermarket with €200 that was not hers, Naas District Court was told.

Rada Razneas, 44 , whose address was given as 13 Alderwood Green, Springfield, Tallaght, was prosecuted for stealing the money at the Eurospar store, Kill, on February 11, 2020.

Sgt Jim Kelly stated the woman entered the Spar store at Kill at around 1pm.

She had €300 in €50 notes and asked the cashier for change by cashing it into €20 notes.

The cashier was confused and, added Sgt Kelly, the woman gained an extra €200.

The defendant has six previous convictions including four under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

The most recent of these convictions occurred in June 2018 at Wicklow District Court.

The court also heard that CCTV was used to apprehend the defendant and her registration number was noted.

Barrister Sarah Connolly said that all of the money was returned within a couple of days and the defendant did not make any gain.

Ms Connolly said the Romanian native has been here since 2004.

She has six children and her husband is “no longer on the scene”, added Ms Connolly.

Ms Connolly said that for the court day the woman had left the children in the care of the eldest child.

“She says it was a genuine transaction,” added Mr Connolly.

Judge Desmond Zaidan commented that this type of behaviour has to stop. He said the woman has a past, he noted her six prior convictions.

He imposed nine months in custody.