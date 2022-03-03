Search

03 Mar 2022

Woman confused cashier at Kildare store and made off with €200

Incident

Woman confused cashier at Kildare store and made off with €200

Kill

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

03 Mar 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

A woman confused a cashier and  left a supermarket with €200 that was not hers, Naas District Court was told.

Rada Razneas, 44 , whose address was given as 13 Alderwood Green, Springfield, Tallaght, was prosecuted for stealing the money at the Eurospar store, Kill, on February 11, 2020.

Sgt Jim Kelly stated the woman entered the Spar store at Kill at around 1pm.

She had €300 in €50 notes and asked the cashier for change by cashing it into €20 notes.

The cashier was confused and, added Sgt Kelly, the woman gained an extra €200.

Read more Kildare news

The defendant has six previous convictions including four under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

The most recent of these convictions occurred in June 2018 at Wicklow District Court.

The court also heard that CCTV was used to apprehend the defendant and her registration number was noted.

Barrister Sarah Connolly said that all of the money was returned within a couple of days and the defendant did not make any gain.

Ms Connolly said the Romanian native has been here since 2004.

She has six children and her husband is “no longer on the scene”, added Ms Connolly.

Ms Connolly said that for the court day the woman had left the children in the care of the eldest child.

“She says it was a genuine transaction,” added Mr Connolly.

Judge Desmond Zaidan commented that this type of behaviour has to stop. He said the woman has a past, he noted her six prior convictions.

He imposed nine months in custody.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media