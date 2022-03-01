Pedestrian crossing needed on busy Naas road

The crossing is needed in this area of Naas
A pedestrian crossing is needed to connect either side of a section of a ring road in Naas.
Cllr Bill Clear has called for a pedestrian crossing.
Cllr Clear said the crossing is needed between Castle Farm/Primrose Gardens and Elsmore.
He said speeding in the area is increasing and he said the crossing is needed because of the number of families and families with children living in the area who are “almost isolated.”
He also said a similar problem exists at Oak Park on the Ballymore Eustace Road.
However according to Kildare County Council a developer is required to put in a toucan crossing. A toucan crossing is used by cyclists and walkers who are allowed to cross via a green light, operated by a push button. Unlike some other crossings a toucan crossing doesn’t have an amber light.
The council said that pending the delivery of that, it has no plans to provide a crossing.
Eddie Grainger and Liam McLoughlin with local residents Rita McLoughlin, Mary McLoughlin and Murtagh Grainger.
Niall Healy is the managing director of NHC Construction Ltd, pictured outside Gaelcholáiste Chill Dara, Naas, on Monday. Pic: A. Conway
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.