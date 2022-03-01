Search

01 Mar 2022

Pedestrian crossing needed on busy Naas road

Danger

The crossing is needed in this area of Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

01 Mar 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

A pedestrian crossing is needed to connect either side of a section of a ring road in Naas.

Cllr Bill Clear has called for a pedestrian crossing.

Cllr Clear said the crossing is needed between Castle Farm/Primrose Gardens and Elsmore.

He said speeding in the area is increasing and he said the crossing is needed because of the number of families and  families with children living in the area who are “almost isolated.”

Read more Kildare news

He also said a similar problem exists at Oak Park on the Ballymore Eustace Road.

However according to Kildare County Council a developer is required to put in a toucan crossing. A toucan crossing is used by cyclists and walkers who are allowed to cross via a green light, operated by a push button. Unlike some other crossings a toucan crossing doesn’t have an amber light.

The council said that pending the delivery of that, it has no plans to provide a crossing.

