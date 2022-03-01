Kildare residents campaign for burial spaces because cemetery is full

Residents in Sallins are being asked to support a petition calling on Kildare County Council to provide more burial spaces in the town.

The issue was raised a year ago by local councillor Carmel Kelly, who expressed concern about the impending lack of space.

“Where our loved ones are buried is a sensitive, personal and highly emotional decision. We Irish are admired for how we deal with death, funerals and burials. A funeral with a burial service allows us to mourn the loss of a loved one and get closure. Afterwards, visiting the grave of a loved one often affords comfort and peace that cannot be got anywhere else.

That is why in Ireland, you will find graveyards in every village and town, they are local, they are within walking distance; visiting the grave is sacrosanct and in better weather people love to be able to walk to visit the graveyard,” said Cllr Kelly.

The online petition, which is supported by written versions placed in local businesses, calls for the existing cemetery at Bodenstown to be expanded.

However there are a number of options that could be explored.

Planning permission exists for a privately developed cemetery on land adjacent to the existing one.Amendoeira Developments, which is associated with local businessman Seamus McCarthy got permission to develop a cemetery comprising 1,448 plots adjoining the side of Bodenstown Church and Graveyard.

It includes permission for 30 car park spaces, an overflow parking area with gates, a new entrance for vehicles, a maintenance yard, on a 3.75 acre site.



Another option could be to use a portion of the lands that have been acquired for the development of sporting and recreation facilities in Sallins and up to 25 acres could be available here.



And another option would be for KCC to attempt to purchase land in the area adjacent to the Bodenstown burial place.

In the meantime KCC is exploring the possibility of creating some 15 burial places in the existing cemetery by removing a number of trees.

However according to Cllr Kelly this could be problematic because approval would need to be forthcoming form a number of agencies for this to proceed.

“Right now it is full and there is no more room apart from those holding family plots. We are at an impasse and it is a very difficult citation for families or individuals who wish to be buried there,” said Cllr Kelly.

Cllr Bill Clear says he is “genuinely shocked that we’ve ended up in this situation.”

He said it is a basic human right for people to be allowed to be buried in their local community “so people have a nearby place to visit their deceased relatives and friends.

He added: “We need to get this sorted and I’m confident we will get this resolved in a positive way. Kildare County Council are working hard to ensure that this happens.”