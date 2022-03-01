Builder protests outside Gaelcholáiste Chill Dara in Naas, County Kildare

A man protested outside Gaelcholaiste Chill Dara in Naas on Monday, claiming that the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB) owes him over €87,000.

Niall Healy started protesting outside the school at 5am on Monday, February 28, holding a sign that said he was engaged in a 'peaceful protest'.

He is the managing director of NHC Construction Ltd, which he said specialises in educational and healthcare fit out works working across Ireland for ETBs, Boards of management, OPW, the HSE and the Department of Education.

Mr Healy claims that the KWETB owes him a total of €87,311 for works involving ventilation, flooring and drainage that his company completed for the school in summer 2020.

He was paid a sum of €143,569 in October 2020 on his first claim to the KWETB concerning the project, although this was over €8,600 less than the amount he had invoiced for on that occasion.

The Tipperary native went on to say that the works were substantially complete after the Hallowe’en break of 2020, with the remaining small items cleared in January 2021.

He continued: "The school has never missed a day over our works since or during the construction period.

Mr Healy also criticised the KWETB’s system in terms of payment: "Your works should be certified within 10 days of a claim, and it should be paid 10 days afterwards under a short, formal contract, but they just ignore the contract on a continuous basis.

"I have told the KWETB in writing that I have no issue in going back to the school to amend any issues, but I won’t do it when I am owed nearly €90,000."

As for further actions he is taking, Mr Healy said that he has been in touch with his solicitor regarding the issue, in addition to his local TD, Mattie McGrath.

CONCILIATOR APPOINTED

When contacted by the Leinster Leader regarding the allegations, the KWETB issued the following statement: "A dispute has arisen with a contractor in relation to works carried out at Gael-Choláiste Chill Dara.

"As both parties are not in agreement, in line with Section 15 of the Short Public Works Contract dealing with disputes, a suitably qualified conciliator is being appointed to work to support the resolution of the issue with both parties," the organisation added.