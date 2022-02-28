Permission is sought for new houses at Kildare estate

Aras Chill Dara, Naas
Planning permission is being sought for four new houses at a Naas residential area.
Clane-based Westar Homes wants to build four dwellings at Finlay Park, Old Caragh Road, Naas on .86 of an acre.
The houses will be evenly divided between three and four bedroom types and there will be eight car parking spaces aas well as open space.
Kildare County Council is due to decide on the application by mid-April.
