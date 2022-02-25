Search

25 Feb 2022

Kildare woman sent for trial for biting a garda

Allegation

Kildare woman sent for trial for biting a garda

Kilcullen Road, Naas

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

25 Feb 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A woman who allegedly bit a garda has been sent for trial to Naas Circuit Court.

Antonia Bucur, 38, whose address was given as 3 Artizans Cottages, Newbridge Road, Naas, was prosecuted for assault at Kilcullen Road, Naas, on December 7, 2019.

Garda Jacinta O’Connor served a book of evidence on her at Naas District Court on February 23.

Sgt Jim Kelly said she was under arrest and in the back of a patrol car when the incident happened.

Read more Kildare news

He said it will be claimed that during a struggle the defendant bit the garda, breaking her skin and the garda had to undergo a number of tests - all of which returned clear.

He requested that the defendant be sent forward for trial to the next Naas Cicruit Court sittiings taking place in Drogheda.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly said that a translator will not be required for the court hearing.

Judge Desmond Zaidan told the defendant she must provide details of any alibi to the prosecution authorities.

He freed the defendant on bail of €500.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media