Kildare man allegedly did a runner to avoid paying for taxi, Naas District Court told

File Pic
Gardaí told Naas District Court on Thursday, February 24 that a 19-year-old man allegedly tried to evade paying for a taxi.
Tolu Joshua "TJ" Sobodu Shannon, with an address at 31 Willouise in Sallins, is accused of not paying a taxi driver €174.40 after his card declined at the Straffan Road February 1 last.
Judge Desmond Zaidan asked what journey the defendant allegedly took for the fare to cost so much, which prompted Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob to reply: "I've been wondering the same thing myself."
Mr Sobodu Shannon's barrister, Aisling Murphy, said that her client has a solid alibi, and that CCTV footage would show that he was somewhere else when the alleged incident occurred.
The case was put back for election and for disclosure from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) until May 5.
Judge Zaidan agreed to continue bail for the defendant until this time.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.