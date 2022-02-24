Kildare hotel Christmas party ends in assault

A man who brought his staff out for a Christmas function assaulted a security guard and three members of the party, Naas District Court heard on February 16.

Tony Harnett, 60, whose address was given as 6 Broadfield Heath, Broadfield Manor, Rathcoole, was prosecuted for assault and a breach of the Public Order Act on December 15, 2019.

The court heard that the party took place at the Osprey Hotel, Naas, and at the end of the night some went back to a room.

Sgt Jim Kelly said noise followed and there was interference with residents.

The defendant assaulted a security guard and three members of the party.

The court heard he was intoxicated at the time and some of those present were put in fear.

“It appears to be a one off,” added Sgt Kelly, adding the defendant was intoxicated.

Solicitor Brian Larkin said the defendant is embarrassed and he had brought his staff out for a Christmas function.

He said the defendant drank “shorts” and he wouldn’t normally do this.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said he would accept a €2,000 charitable donation and told the defendant “know your limit, you’re not a child.”