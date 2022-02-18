Man with 66 previous convictions jailed following appearance at courthouse in Naas, Kildare

A judge at Naas District Court sentenced a man to five months in prison for a driving offence on Thursday, February 17.

Judge Desmond Zaidan made the decision in the case of Karl Fogarty, with an address listed at 6 Corduff Close in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

The 33-year-old, who was accompanied by his parents in the court, pleaded guilty to having no insurance and no driving licence at the M7 near Prosperous on November 15, 2020.

DISQUALIFICATIONS

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob said that Mr Fogarty was serving three concurrent disqualifications.

These included: one from 2018 for ten years, one from 2019 for six years, and one from 2021 for 10 years.

He added that the defendant had 66 previous convictions, five of which were for driving with no insurance.

Mr Fogarty was represented by Barrister Mark Gibbons, who told Judge Zaidan that his client is a father, and has found steady employment.

"PERIOD OF FOOLISHNESS"

He also said that the defendant volunteers twice a week at a Baptist Church.

"My client is over this period of foolishness, and accepts the consequences of his actions," Mr Gibbons added.

After consideration, Judge Zaidan sentenced Mr Fogarty to five months in prison.

The judge further imposed another 10 year driving disqualification on the defendant.