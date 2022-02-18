Kildare traffic lights don't 'recognise' some bikes

File image
Naas traffic lights don’t “recognise” some bicycles.
Cllr Colm Kenny asked if reviews are done by the council on traffic lights.
It emerged at a Naas Municipal District meeting that bikes made from carbon — as opposed to metal — don’t register with some traffic light sensors. This means that cyclists obeying the signal have to wait for vehicles to arrive to activate a light change.
