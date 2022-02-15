Internet wiring is ‘stone age’ quality in a Kildare town

Cllr Evie Sammon
The wiring system used to carry broadband services to Ballymore Eustace needs to be replaced.
It has been described as of stone age origin by local councillor Evie Sammon, who says this leads to service congestion and the system should be replaced by fibre optic technology.
According to Cllr Sammon there are two points in the town where electrical interference is a problem and affects the quality of the internet service.
Comreg, the communications regulation office, has been informed but it’s understood that the difficulty is compounded because Ballymore is not part of the national Broadband Plan.
However in a report to a Naas Municipal District meeting on February 8, KCC official Pam Pender said it is hoped to connect part of the Naas to Ballymore area to a high speed network this year. However other areas will take longer. She said residents are being encouraged to seek information from service providers.
In the meantime KCC is to pursue the issue with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.
