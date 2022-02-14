Naas residents concerned over trees

Mountain View, Naas
A survey of trees is to be undertaken in a Naas estate.
Cllr Anne Breen asked that the work be done in the Mountain View estate at Blessington Road.
Cllr Breen said residents are concerned because the of the height or the trees and “a lot of children play in the area.”
