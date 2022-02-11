Man appears in Naas Court charged in connection with Kildare town €106,000 cannabis raid

Naas courthouse
A man appeared in Naas District Court yesterday charged in connection with a large cannabis seizure in Kildare town on Wednesday.
Thomas Harrington, with an address at 5 Ruanbeg Close, Kildare, was charged with Section 3, possession, and Section 15, possession with intent to supply, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977.
The value of the cannabis was €106,000, Judge Desmond Zaidan was told.
The warrant for Wednesday's garda search, which occurred at the 39-year-old's home, was signed off by Naas District Court, the court heard.
Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob also said that the defendant runs a vape business.
Judge Zaidan agreed to grant bail for Mr Harrington, under the condition that he sign on three times a week at his local garda station, and that he provides his phone number to gardaí.
Mr Harrington was also ordered to surrender his passport to gardaí.
James A Boyle, who represented the defendant, said his client denies all allegations.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.