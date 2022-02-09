Search

09 Feb 2022

15 empty homes in Kildare estate 'gives a terrible impression'

County council 'should meet the people living there'

15 empty homes in Kildare estate 'gives a terrible impression'

Sallins

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

09 Feb 2022 10:33 AM

There are 15 houses empty in a Sallins housing estate, it was claimed at a Naas Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Bill Clear also told the meeting that  Tuath, a non-profit housing association is fearful that there will be insufficient interest in homes it is developing at the Castlefen location.

“Some houses have been empty for years and some houses would be moved into tomorrow,” said Cllr Clear.

Cllr Bill Clear

Referring to the vacancies he said “they give a terrible impression of the estate” adding that he feels sorry for the community there and there are many fine people living in Castlefen.

He also said the area was designated age friendly, a programme that supports areas across Ireland to prepare for the rapid ageing of our population by paying increased attention to the environmental, economic and social factors that influence the health and well-being of older adults.

“We should go and look and meet the people there,” he told a Naas Municipal District meeting on February 8.

He said the 15 homes are council owned.

Criticising the fact that the homes are empty, he said KCC “needs to get a handle on what is there and what is available.”

KCC official Veronica Cooke said a report indicated that there are nine homes empty.

Ms Cooke said Tuath need not be concerned about interest levels because there is a list of people seeking properties.

“Nobody need be concerned about that,” she said.

