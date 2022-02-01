Complaints about pets at Kildare County Council apartments in Naas

Naas
Residents of a Naas housing development have complained about pets being allowed to urinate and defecate there.
Cllr Seamie Moore asked why maintenance at Riverview Apartments, Newbridge Road, has ceased.
He said pets are being kept in all day and then let out in the evening on landings.
However Kildare County Council official Veronica Cooke said KCC staff still visit the area.
In a report to a Naas Municipal District meeting Ms Cooke said there was never a management company in place in any properties owned by the then Naas Town Council or KCC.
“Over the years different tenants took charge and cleaned their hallway and landing as well as common areas and this continues to be the case,” said Ms Cooke.
