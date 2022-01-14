WATCH: Large crowd turns out in Naas to pay tribute to Ashling Murphy as vigils take place across County Kildare this evening

A large crowd turned out in Naas this evening to honour the memory of the last Ashling Murphy who was murdered while out running in Tullamore earlier this week.
Video: Ashling Conway
Naas Simon Leacy holds off the challenges during the AIB Leinster Gaa Intermediate Hurling Championship Final
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.