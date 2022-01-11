Seat to be provided at Naas cemetery

St Corban's Cemetery on the Dublin Road in Naas
A seat is to be provided at the cemetery in Naas.
Cllr Bill Clear called for the provision of a seat or bench at St Corban’s Cemetery to facilitate elderly people who want to visit the graves of relatives.
A Naas Municipal District meeting was told on December 14 that this will be done in 2022 - once the Naas Accessibility Group is consulted and money is allocated.
“We’ll have to decide where it goes exactly but it’s the right thing to do,” said Cllr Clear.
