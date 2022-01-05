Water supply in Naas, Kildare region to be temporarily cut off

File Pic
The water supply in a region located in the town of Naas will be temporarily cut off, Kildare County Council (KCC) have confirmed.
KCC said: "Water supply to Ashgrove, Naas will be affected on Thursday 6th January 2022 from 9.30am until 2.30pm in order for a fire hydrant to be replaced."
