Search

04 Jan 2022

Kildare Gardaí stop motorist whose vehicle hasn't been taxed in nearly 14 years

Kildare Gardaí stop motorist whose vehicle hasn't been taxed in nearly 14 years

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

Reporter:

Reporter

Gardaí in Kildare recently stopped a motorist whose vehicle has not been taxed in nearly 14 years.

According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, the Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped a motorcycle on Naas Main Street, and after consulting the Mobility App, it was revealed that the bike was uninsured and tax had expired by over 5,000 days (around 13.7 years). 

The account added that the vehicle has since been impounded and proceedings have commenced.

Change of time for Kildare's O'Byrne Cup opener

Earlier start this Saturday v Westmeath

Irish Rail announces cancellations for number of Kildare train routes

BREAKING: Water disruption confirmed by Kildare County Council

Kildare memory lane: The way we used to shop in Newbridge

June Fest project yields some interesting stories form the past

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media