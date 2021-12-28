Search

28 Dec 2021

BREAKING: Dunnes Stores 'interested' in opening at Naas Shopping Centre

Economy

BREAKING: Dunnes Stores 'interested' in opening at Naas Shopping Centre

Naas Shopping Centre

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Supermarket giant Dunnes Stores is understood to be interested in opening a premises at the Naas Shopping Centre.

It’s believed that the multinational retail giant is one of a number of well known businesses that have expressed interest in taking significant space at the vacant centre, which was bought by the Roche Group less than two years ago.

The Roche Group is best known locally for operating the Vista primary care health centre in Naas, which itself opened over a decade ago.

Neither the Roche Group nor Dunnes Stores responded to a request for comment.

Read more Kildare news

It is believed, however, that Dunnes is keen to open a clothing section as well as a foodstore in the NSC.

The company already has a highly successful food store at North Main Street, on the site of the former Superquinn shop.

However, just as Superquinn attracted a significant amount of traffic, so too has Dunnes and the amount of vehicles entering and leaving the site is causing congestion.

One local councillor, Bill Clear, is to ask Kildare County Council to provide signs and road markings at the entrance to the store, at the next scheduled Naas Municipal District meeting in mid-January.

It is believed that the amount of business generated at the Naas stores has exceeded all expectations by some distance.

It’s not immediately clear what role the existing location will have in the future, if the company opens at the shopping centre.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media