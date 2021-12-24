Judge laments lack of Christmas spirit in Kildare courtroom

Naas Courthouse
Judge Desmond Zaidan has criticised the fact that a Christmas tree was not erected in the foyer of the courthouse building in Naas.
And barrister Aisling Murphy pointed out that seasonal trees have been put up at both the round hall in the Four Courts, Dublin and the Criminal Courts of Justice building in Parkgate Street, Dublin.
“There should be a human element to it,” he said, referring to the work of the court.
“It’s not all about jail, we do good things as well.”
However, the building isn’t entirely bereft of seasonal decoration.
A giant wreath decorates the exterior of the building, thanks apparently to Kildare County Council.
