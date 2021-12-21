Serviced house sites in Kildare are being sold for €225,000

File image
Serviced house sites in rural County Kildare are being sold for €225,000 each.
That’s according to Cllr Brendan Welds who said the sites are on sale in Rathcoffey and the ultimate cost of building a house would exceed €600,000 on these sites.
He was addressing a call for more help to be provided for people who want to build homes in rural parts of County Kildare.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.