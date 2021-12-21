Kildare court told woman failed driving test 11 times

The M4
A woman has failed the driving test 11 times, Naas District Court heard on December 8.
Tina Ohakwe, 51, whose address was given as 26 Riverside, Kinnegad, County Westmeath, was prosecuted for driving without a learner permit on the M4 at Moneycooley, Maynooth, on November 15, 2020.
However the case was withdrawn because her documentation was in order.
Solicitor David Powderly said that the defendant had failed the test 11 times and works as a nurse.
