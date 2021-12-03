Kildangan artist showcases portraits at Naas art gallery

Kildangan artist, Breda Kenny has amassed an amazing collection of portrait sketches which are now on display at The White Box Gallery in Naas.

The mum of two sets of twins, aged 10 and 19, reignited her love of art over the past number of years with the encouragment of her son, Christian — an emerging artist in his own right.

“My older two children were competing competitively at swimming and they had to be brought to the pool from 5am to 7am in the morning. I had nothing to do so I started drawing again,” said Breda.

While sitting poolside, she was able to work on building her collection.

“The lady at the gallery saw my work on my Facebook and Instagram page and she invited me to do a show. I was delighted,” said Breda.

Having attended school locally in Kildangan, Breda subsequently went to art college in Waterford where she studied Graphic Design.

Her son Christian is also studying Graphic Design at TUD.

Breda's sketches are incredibly detailed and can take hours to complete.

“One portrait could take up to 100 hours to finish. The Rachel Blackmore portait — I spent from eight to 11 hours a day on that one,” she added.

Breda held an exhibition in McAuley Place in Naas last Summer and also displayed her work at Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge. She also undertook various commissions. She is currently working on a portrait of the late jockey, Pat Smullen. You can find her work at Breda Kenny Art on Facebook and Instagram. You can visit The White Box Gallery in Naas to see her work in person.