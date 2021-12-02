Lighting the way for Kildare students

Naas CBS students with Cllr Bill Clear, John Cahill and principal Ben Travers
John Cahill of Cahill Cycles, Naas and Cllr Bill Clear have combined to sponsor bicycle lights for Naas CBS students who are studying late in the school, to ensure their safety as they cycle home.
"Thanks to John Cahill who was eager to help once I approached him with the idea," Cllr Clear said.
"We wanted to make sure that the students from the CBS didn't have to choose between studying and getting around on their bikes.
"Getting school kids to cycle to school, rather than being driven, is hugely important for reducing traffic congestion in Naas and other towns in Kildare. School transport is a considerable proportion of the traffic that clogs our urban areas at rush hour."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.