Man found driving in Kildare while banned gets four months in custody

Naas Courthouse
A man found driving while disqualified appeared at Naas District Court on November 17.
Tauvydas Mackevicius, 34, whose address was given as 16 St Francis Street, Edenderry, was prosecuted for driving without insurance at Ballyhagan, Carbury, on May 2 last.
Sgt Jim Kelly told the court that the defendant had a previous conviction for no insurance in 2013 and a conviction for drink driving in 2012.
Defending solicitor David Powderly said the defendant had been disqualified for drug driving.
He said the defendant was driving the family car accompanied by his wife and new born child.
He added that his wife wasn’t feeling well and he felt that he had no choice but to drive.
The defendant is originally from Lithuania and has been living here for 15 years.
Judge Zaidan imposed a four months term in custody and disqualified him from driving for four years.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.