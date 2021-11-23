Man dangled his child over a balcony Kildare court told

A man dangled his child over a balcony, it was claimed at Naas District Court on November 17.

The man’s brother sought an interim protection order at the court hearing and described him as dangerous.

He said his brother had threatened to kill family members and made phone calls to that effect.

The man’s mother said that her son is a drug addict and had lived with her up to recently.

She alleged that he spit in her face and slapped and kicked her.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that he also has mental health issues.

The woman said her son had “flipped it.”

Three gardaí, she said, “talked him down” and he was foaming at the mouth.

He owes money and “dealers are calling to the house.”

The woman praised the assistance she got from the gardaí.

She said she wasn't to help her son, but at a distance and said he started taking drugs four years ago.

The court further heard that her husband is working abroad currently.

“He will kill me, I know he will kill me,” she said.

She also said her son had threatened to kill himself.

Judge Zaidan granted orders to both parties.