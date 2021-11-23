Search

23/11/2021

No end in sight to long awaited opening of Kildare parkland site

Naas gardens

No end in sight to long awaited opening of Kildare parkland site

The octagonal lake is a feature of the area at Sallins Road, Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

The opening of a public park in Naas won’t be happening anytime soon.

A request was made by a councillor for Kildare County Council to provide adequate resources to open the De Burgh lands in Oldtown.

Cllr Colm Kenny said he felt a little extra resources “may advance it to finish quicker and the sooner the better."

Read more Kildare news

Cllr Bill Clear said the project would receive a lot of support but “it is not a normal park project”.

Nearly four years ago KCC indicated that a “master plan” was needed for the site.

KCC official Simon Wallace told a Naas Municipal District meeting developing the lands at De Burgh Demesne will form part of the works programme for 2022 and funding for the project is also included in the 2022-2025 capital works programme.

But no firm dates were announced about when work will be done.

Mr Wallace also said that the progression of this project will have to be considered in the context of other projects being requested such as Sallins amenity land, Monread Park and the staff resources available. He said a conservation plan will have to be developed first and this will be followed by a series of recommendations.

He said it will be important to know how the site will be managed as a lot of footfall in the area could do damage.

Mr Wallace also pointed out that KCC staff are also working on other projects including the Monread park upgrade and planned amenity lands at Sallins.

“It would help if councillors decided to prioritise projects,” said Mr Wallace.

Some 15 acres of the lands off Sallins Road, which include water features and walkways are effectively in public ownership but a section of the lands, known as Oldtown Gardens, is currently privately owned.

The lands, formerly owned by the De Burgh family have been transferred to Kildare County Council.

This happened in 2011 when Naas Town Council was the local authority, prior to its abolition.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media