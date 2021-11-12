Double yellow lines on way to Naas estate

St Corban's Place, Naas
The oldest local authority development in Naas to get double yellow lines.
They are to be provided at St Corban’s Place, which is over 60 years old.
The works are scheduled for completion before the end of 2021.
It follows a request by local councillor Anne Breen. She said the lines should be applied at the location where non-residents park their cars and leave them there all day.
