Road resurfacing works to take place in Naas soon; Stop & Go will be in effect

Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed that road resurfacing works will take place at R-445 Dublin road (between Roseville junction and Gallops junction) in Naas.
Works will take place from Monday November 1 until Tuesday November 2021, subject to weather conditions.
Working hours each day from 8amto 6pm.
Traffic Management will be in the form of Stop & Go and Temporary Traffic Lights
KCC wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.
