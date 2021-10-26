No walkways through Naas estates without consultation

Aras Chill Dara, Naas
No public walkways will be created through Naas estates without the residents being consulted.
Fears that a walkway was being constructed leading from Morell Close to Monread Road were allayed at a Naas Municipal District meeting in September.
Cllr Anne Breen asked that the council engage with residents there before any action is taken.
“The residents are anxious that work has started without consultation,” said Cllr Breen.
But Cllr Carmel Kelly said this work is related to a survey and is not about opening up a walkway.
Cllr Evie Sammon said that as part of the preparation of the Naas local area plan councillors were given to understand that this wouldn’t happen without consultation
According to KCC consultation with local residents and the councillors will take place at the appropriate time as this work progresses.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.