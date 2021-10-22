Search

22/10/2021

Efforts made to influence councillors over Naas plan vote

Criticism

Council working on office hub plans for county Kildare

KCC cathaoirleach Naoise Ó Cearúil

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Efforts were made to influence councillors voting on the development plan for Naas.

Kildare County Council agreed the plan at an open meeting yesterday in Newbridge, during which councillors said they received communications in a bid to influence how they would vote.

The Naas Local Area Plan, which runs until 2027, is essentially a framework covering how Naas will be developed in relation to the provision of infrastructure, housing, education and community facilities.

It also governs how land is zoned.

KCC chairman Naoise Ó Cearúil criticised “attempts to lobby councillors” and said he had received a call the night before and “quickly closed it down”.

He added: “It’s extremely disheartening and highly inappropriate” to lobby councillors the day before  a list of material alterations to the plan were decided.

Several other councillors says they too received communications and Cllr Padraig McEvoy said he was recipient of two “ill judged” emails, one from a landowner.

Celbridge councillor Nuala Killeen said she got two communications to her work email address.

In all, six councillors indicated they had been contacted in advance of the meeting.

