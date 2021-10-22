Naas Farmers Market reopens tomorrow

The Naas Farmers Market will reopen tomorrow (Saturday).

The market has relocated to Naas Racecourse on a temporary basis and will be open between 10am and 3pm.

In the long term the Farmers Market, which was previously a weekly fixture at the former Trax restaurant off Friary Road, will move to a new location - most likely at the old Potato Market, near the Presbyterian Church.

A Naas Municipal District meeting was told on September 14 that the market, which hasn’t traded for over a year, will transfer to the racecourse venue - though a firm date hasn’t been announced.

The meeting heard that individual traders want to return to work and KCC official Eoghan Ryan said he would not like to see them moving to another town.

“Ideally I’d prefer them to be in the town centre,'' he said.

But while legal and technical issues are being sorted out in relation to the Potato Market move, the market will trade at the racetrack on an interim basis.

However in the event of a clash with a race meeting at the venue, the market will not take place. The last weekend race meeting of the year is scheduled for November 6