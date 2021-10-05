Call for medical service to be restored to Ballymore Eustace

Medical services provided by the Health Service Executive should be restored to Ballymore Eustace.

That’s the view of local councillor Evie Sammon who said that if necessary the HSE should re-tender to have the duties fulfilled, if necessary.

“While the people of Ballymore Eustace are still waiting on the return of their GP I believe if the contract cannot be fulfilled that the duties should be re-tendered,” said Ms Sammon.

Cllr Sammon said that in correspondence with Minster Martin Heydon, the HSE indicated in December 2020 and March 2021 that GP services would resume in early 2021.

In December 2020 the HSE noted that refurbishment works were taking place at the health centre and these included new clinical sinks, replacement flooring, refurbished reception area, extension of worktop space and painting.

It was expected at that time that the GP service would resume in January and Covid-19 pandemic may have contributed to the delay.

Last March the HSE indicated that if there is a need to increase GP services in the village this would be considered.