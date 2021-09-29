Trees 'won't fall' on Naas houses

Residents 'needn't be worried'
Fears that nearby trees may represent a threat to residents in Naas have been allayed.
Cllr Anne Breen asked that a “detailed survey and report” be carried out on the condition of the trees at Millbrook Villas “in the interests of safety and passers by.”
She said residents were concerned that a tree could fall on a house.
But parks superintendent Simon Wallace said he did not believe that the trees posed any danger to the residents’ houses.
He said arrangements will be made to have the trees surveyed as part of the tree works programme for the current year.
It is hoped to progress this before the end of the year.
