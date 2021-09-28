No more overhead cables to go underground in Naas

How Naas looked before some cables were undergrounded
No more overhead cables will be put under the ground in Naas - before a plan for new public realm areas is prepared.
Naas Mayor Seamie Moore requested that all cables be undergounded, at a Naas Municipal District meeting.
Some of this work has already been undertaken and completed as two projects - from Basin
Street junction to the Town Hall and from there to the Dunnes Stores site.
Kildare County Council believes that further work would be best considered, both in relation to time and money, as part of other projects in the town.
But this work is not likely to be done before a public realm plan is put together.
