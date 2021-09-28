Naas playground to be cleaned up

The playground at Monread Park
Arrangements have been made to have the playground at Monread Park, Naas, cleaned up and the graffiti removed.
This will be done as part of the regular maintenance work taking place in the area.
Pointing out that the facility is not due to be upgraded in the future, Cllr Bill Clear asked that the work be done.
“It's getting very raggedy and we’ll be waiting for a long time for a new playground there,'' he said.
