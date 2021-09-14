Intoxicated man lay on the street in Naas and refused to talk

Poplar Square, Naas
A drunken man was found lying on the ground in Naas.
Gardaí found the man, aged 23 and from the Sallins area, at Poplar Square, Naas, on September 8 at 1.20am.
He was very intoxicated and refused to engage with the gardaí.
He was arrested under the Public Order Act.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.