11 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Naas hospital
Eleven patients are being treated on trolleys today at Naas Hospital, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
Five patients are on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 15.
