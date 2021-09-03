Naas students happy with Leaving Cert results

At Naas CBS some 15 students came away with more than 600 points, which principal Ben Travers said was “extraordinary”.

He added: “We had a great cohort of students who were going to do well anyway.”

One, Eoghan Hyde, scored eight H1s, the maximum possible while Sean O’Connor and Hugo Devine got seven H1s apiece.

Most of the 170 students in the exam class this year sat the exam and took accredited grades.

Two other students - Eoin Keogh and David Connolly - came away with 625 points each.

Those who achieved over 600 points were Declan Kirwan, Jack O'Reilly, Ben Keogh, Jamie Butler, James Gallagher, Paul Dolan, Callum McIvor, Brian Wilson, Conor Wickham and Edward Carter.

“We’re really proud of everybody here; this was a team effort and great credit goes to the teachers and staff as well given the circumstances created by the pandemic. There was a tremendous amount of resilience apparent as a consequence of the difficult environment,” added Mr Travers.

St. Mary’s College Naas principal Mark Dowling also reflected on a successful outcome.

“It was a testament to the hard work and commitment of everybody, students, teachers, support workers and parents. We congratulate all of the students especially because of the challenges they faced. Again most students took both forms of the exam this year.

Rachel Manning was the top performing student with eight H1 results while Abby Cahill and Sarah Fleming came away with seven H1 grades. Amy Balfe, Aida McNamee, Isobelle Hughes, Sarah Rowland, Ciara Condon, Roisín Cunningham, Karen McAuley, Robin Cousins , Aoife Lawlor and Yodara Abdalla all got 625 points.

At Piper’s Hill College principal Caroline Herity reported “a very strong result.”

Ms Herity said: “Everybody here is very very happy with the results. Great congratulations are due to all the staff, we are very proud of everybody here.”

Several students achieved 600 points and a number of these received 625 points - the maximum that can be used for third level education applications.

PHC is the only school in the town which runs the Leaving Certificate Applied exam and many in this category scored 40% - which is well above the national average.

Some 180 students did the exam at the Kilcullen Road school.

Naas Community College created its own bit of history as the first Leaving Cert exam took place there.

Some 62 students were in the class of ‘21 and principal Ciarán Keegan said they did very well.

“A number of them got between 530 and 580 points and all of the students who worked very hard were well rewarded,” said Mr Keegan.

The school tried to replicate the results day experience by inviting the students to arrive between 10.30am and 11am - to get their results outside and by observing social distancing rules.

The school moves to Millennium Park shortly and Mr Keegan expects that almost 100 will take the 2022 exam with this figure continuing to rise year after year in line with population trends.