Planning sought for Naas coffee shop

Aras Chill Dara, Naas
Kildare County Council is considering a retention planning application for a change of use from a shop to a coffee shop.
The premises on the ground floor at 6 Railway Terrace, Dublin Road, Naas.
The application is being made by Ziba Coffee House Limited and includes three retractable awnings.
KCC is due to decide on the application by October 12, with submissions being in by September 21.
