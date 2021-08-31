Burglary at Naas hotel construction site

Lawlor's Hotel, Naas
Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a hotel building site in Naas.
It’s understood that a quantity of tools as well as copper piping was stolen from the site on August 17.
It’s believed the incident took place between 3am and 3.30am.
Two males were seen entering the area.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.