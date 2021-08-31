Eirgrid seeks public's help on underground cable plan

EirGrid, which is responsible for electricity supply, is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a preferred underground route option for the Kildare-Meath Grid Upgrade.

The electricity transmission system operator is seeking feedback on four potential routes for the project following a decision in April that an underground cable was the best performing option. Last year EirGrid conducted an extensive public consultation, during which it wrote to 57,000 homes across the two counties, seeking feedback on technical solutions for the project.

The Kildare-Meath Grid Upgrade is a high-capacity connection between Dunstown substation near Two Mile House in Kildare and Woodland substation near Batterstown in Meath.

The project will help to more effectively transfer power to the east of the country and distribute it throughout the electricity network in Meath, Kildare and surrounding counties. It will also strengthen the network and help meet the growing demand for electricity in the East.

EirGrid conducted lengthy studies in order to identify the four route options. All four travel primarily along the public road network between the two substations and EirGrid is seeking to avoid agricultural lands, motorways, town centres and industrial estates where possible.

The 12-week consultation starts today (Tuesday, August 31) and the public is invited to have their say on the preferred route option.

Read more Kildare news

People can find out more about the project by attending one of the public webinars that will be held in the coming weeks. Alternatively, people can arrange to speak to a team member.

To view the four route options or to sign up to a webinar, visit www.eirgrid.ie/KildareMeath Submissions can be made at consult.eirgrid.ie, by freepost or email at KildareMeath@eirgrid.com.